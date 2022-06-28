iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $566,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,239,000 after buying an additional 6,887,384 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,934,000 after buying an additional 2,658,478 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,835,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,432,000 after buying an additional 1,933,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.