Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for 3M in a report released on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NYSE:MMM opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $128.19 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.26 and a 200 day moving average of $154.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in 3M by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in 3M by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 190,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,335,000 after purchasing an additional 37,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

