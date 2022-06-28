Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DS Smith Plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DS Smith in a report issued on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for DS Smith’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

DITHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 340 ($4.17) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.29) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.52) to GBX 430 ($5.28) in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

DS Smith stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. DS Smith has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

