Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DS Smith Plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DS Smith in a report issued on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for DS Smith’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.
DITHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 340 ($4.17) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.29) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.52) to GBX 430 ($5.28) in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
DS Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
