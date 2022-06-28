Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $58.12 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,579,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 64.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

