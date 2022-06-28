Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 428,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 134,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 103,058 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

