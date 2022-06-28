Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.