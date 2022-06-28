Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Athira Pharma, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Athira Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.92). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Athira Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Athira Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.19) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $107.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.28. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01).

In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,767 shares of company stock valued at $39,723. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 46.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,459 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 161.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

