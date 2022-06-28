JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.76 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

