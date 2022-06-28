John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives $288.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDGJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 306 ($3.75) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.31) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

