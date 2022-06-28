Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 2.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $38,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.