Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $58,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $182.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

