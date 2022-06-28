JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.