JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,875 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.