Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 128,774 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 312.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,774 shares during the quarter. Confluent accounts for approximately 1.9% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.06% of Confluent worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 1,158.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $1,333,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 146.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $4,926,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $4,374,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 104,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,086,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 529,236 shares of company stock worth $18,030,379 and sold 26,547 shares worth $485,245. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of -12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

