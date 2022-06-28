Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,000. CrowdStrike comprises 1.5% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $181.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.29 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

