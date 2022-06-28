Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.62.

Shares of DASH opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $14,373,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $4,097,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,190.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,173 shares of company stock valued at $16,562,144 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

