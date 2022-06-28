Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.96 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.44.

MAR stock opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day moving average is $165.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.