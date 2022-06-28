Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Invests $4.80 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,000. Hilton Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.3% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,518,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.5% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 110,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.71 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.04 and its 200 day moving average is $144.21.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

