Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Invests $8.22 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 2.3% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 599 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $501.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Truist Financial upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

