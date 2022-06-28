Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Invests $9.22 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,000. Charter Communications accounts for about 2.6% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,106,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,829,000 after buying an additional 217,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $464.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $672.95.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

