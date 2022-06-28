Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $9.95 Million Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,000. Albemarle makes up 2.8% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.40.

ALB stock opened at $226.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.89. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

