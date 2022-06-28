Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,663,000. MongoDB accounts for about 3.8% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.38.

MongoDB stock opened at $298.89 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.