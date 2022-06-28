Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 61.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.70.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $161.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total value of $992,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,268 shares of company stock worth $2,640,875 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.