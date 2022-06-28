Kenneth Graham Gray Purchases 18,500 Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Graham Gray acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,404,919.23.

TSE PRQ opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$273.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$3.42.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$32.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.010083 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

