Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given New €706.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from €700.00 ($744.68) to €706.00 ($751.06) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a €747.00 ($794.68) price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $746.00.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering stock opened at $52.24 on Monday. Kering has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.7378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About Kering (Get Rating)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.