Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

