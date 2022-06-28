Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $173.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

