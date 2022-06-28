Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 327,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 109,887 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. UBS Group upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,800 ($46.62) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.53) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,100.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

