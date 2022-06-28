Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

