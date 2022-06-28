Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 1,136 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $128.19 and a 52 week high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.