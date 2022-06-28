Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.7% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.7% in the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.6% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 156,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,297 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

