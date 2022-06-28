Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 350,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,627 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

