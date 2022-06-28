Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30.

