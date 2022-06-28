Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $589,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 110.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.