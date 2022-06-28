Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $672,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

