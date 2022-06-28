Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $687,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.7% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 221.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

