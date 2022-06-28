Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $747,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMJ. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16.
