Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,477,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $449.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $411.39 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.