Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

NYSE PM opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.