Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 900 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Upstart were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

NASDAQ UPST opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.23. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,883 shares of company stock worth $17,170,933 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.