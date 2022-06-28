Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.70.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

