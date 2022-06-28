Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 62 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 162,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,786,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $505.71 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

