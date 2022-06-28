Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 960 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 62,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

MRK opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average of $82.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

