Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

