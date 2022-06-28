KeyCorp Cuts Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $26.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $784,900. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $1,069,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 683,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $1,349,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

