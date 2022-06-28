KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

DRI stock opened at $121.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 539.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

