Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) PT Raised to $17.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 35.25 and a quick ratio of 35.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a market cap of $349.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,204,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 392.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,752,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 67.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 902,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,918,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

