Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

