KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.5%.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a current ratio of 409.61.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $271,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 28.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

