KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
TSE:KPT opened at C$10.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$106.87 million and a P/E ratio of 105.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.71. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$10.01 and a twelve month high of C$12.51.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$398.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$408.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KP Tissue Company Profile (Get Rating)
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
