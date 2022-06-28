KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

TSE:KPT opened at C$10.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$106.87 million and a P/E ratio of 105.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.71. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$10.01 and a twelve month high of C$12.51.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$398.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$408.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KPT shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

